Local elementary school wheels in new learn-to-ride curriculum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Spence Elementary School received new bikes to wheel in their All Kids Bike program.
Thanks to a Gold Star Grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, and a donation from the La Crosse Kiwanis Club, the school was able to fund the Strider Foundation’s All Kids Bike program. The grant and donations from these local organizations was enough to cover the $6,500 needed to purchase the program, which includes one teacher bike, 24 children's bikes, helmets, pedal conversion kits, teacher training, and curriculum.
The 2-in-1 balance-to-pedal conversion bikes help riders gain confidence in learning balancing skills. Then, when children are ready, the bike transforms into a pedal bike, making the bikes ideal for those just learning how to ride.
"So, what's exciting about these bikes, and some people might not know, it's called a balance bike," said Randi Pueschner, owner of Smith's Bike Shop. "As you can see, there are no pedals. This bike allows kids to learn the balance before they have to worry about pedaling."
The bikes will be incorporated into summer activities, after school programs, and PE classes, ensuring that all Spence kindergartners have the opportunity to learn to ride a bike. By teaching kids to ride in school, the All Kids Bike program gets as many kids on bikes as possible, as early as possible.
"So, it's important to teach kids how to ride bikes because not all kids have bikes," said Pueschner. "They may have barriers to access to a bike, they may not have a parent that can help them learn how to ride a bike. So, we're giving these kids the opportunity to learn now so it's easier in the future."
A team of volunteers assembled the fleet of bicycles, including members from Smith's Bike Shop, teachers from the school and representatives from the La Crosse Kiwanis Club and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.
The All Kids Bike program is in all 50 states, has launched in 956 schools, and has taught 108,000 students how to ride.
