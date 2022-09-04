Local events to expect this Fall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As people travel for Labor Day, plenty of other events could bring in countless visitors to the Coulee Region.
Anne Sayers of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism says that more than 140 events are taking place statewide this weekend and recent events have seen a surge in popularity.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, it was expected that tourism would look more like a dial than a switch in terms of the activity that would come back," Sayers said. "That’s exactly what we’re seeing. We’re seeing that dial turning. It’s turning in the right direction. We’ve had incredible activity over the course of the summer. We’ve seen some record setting attendance at some of our major events across the state. We may not be all the way recovered, but certainly we’re trending in the right direction. That’s because folks are anxious to get out and see what Wisconsin has to offer.”
Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels says that locals should also participate in area events just like the visitors that are expected very soon.
“Tourism has really come back strong since COVID," Frels said. "That’s definitely a blessing and a bonus when you look at the tax dollars that tourism generates. In 2021, we saw $262 million in direct visitor spending right here in La Crosse County alone. When people come to book those rooms, the recommendation is book them early because they do fill up.”
Notable Fall events include:
- Applefest (La Crescent) from September 15-18
- Midwest Music Fest (La Crosse) from September 16-17
- Oktoberfest (La Crosse) from September 29-October 1