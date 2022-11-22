Local expert weighs in on antibiotic amoxicillin shortage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Right now, the United States is experiencing a shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin. The drug is commonly used to treat bacterial infections in kids.
Medical experts say the drug is in high demand because kids are getting sick from a variety of illnesses right now; like a variety of ear or throat infections.
A pharmacist with Gundersen Health System said parents should not panic.
"If there's not one strength available then pharmacists could potentially compound the correct strength," Marc Ertz with Gundersen's Outpatient Pharmacy Department said. "Opening adult formulation capsules, putting it in applesauce or pudding. Patients shouldn't worry that they won't be able to fill their antibiotic prescription."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.
Ertz said he is hopeful the shortage will be fixed by August, 2023.