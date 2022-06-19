 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local father figures celebrate their national day at Steamboat Days

  • Updated
  • 0
fathers day 2022.jpg

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Families celebrated Father's Day with their father figures at the Steamboat Days carnival. 

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June by several countries around the world. Here in the U.S., the day was dedicated in 1966 and became a national holiday in 1972. 

fathers day.jpg

Whether it be playing carnival games, going on rides with their children or just spending quality time - dads were celebrated on Sunday. 

Father of two, Arnold Thao, was one of many dads to spend the day with their family at the carnival. 

He talked about his favorite things about being a dad and his father's day plans. 

Arnold and Kinsley Thao.jpg

"Spending time with the kids, they keep me on my toes. So, I love it - I wouldn't trade it for the world," Thao said. "We're just going to hang out, then probably go home and mow the lawn - typical dad stuff."

