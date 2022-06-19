Local father figures celebrate their national day at Steamboat Days

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Families celebrated Father's Day with their father figures at the Steamboat Days carnival.
Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June by several countries around the world. Here in the U.S., the day was dedicated in 1966 and became a national holiday in 1972.
Whether it be playing carnival games, going on rides with their children or just spending quality time - dads were celebrated on Sunday.
Father of two, Arnold Thao, was one of many dads to spend the day with their family at the carnival.
He talked about his favorite things about being a dad and his father's day plans.
"Spending time with the kids, they keep me on my toes. So, I love it - I wouldn't trade it for the world," Thao said. "We're just going to hang out, then probably go home and mow the lawn - typical dad stuff."