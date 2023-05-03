Local financial education efforts honored by Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - One person and three local organizations receive state awards for their efforts at improving financial literacy and education in the community.
The Governor's Financial Literacy Awards were handed out April 21 at the State Capitol in Madison.
The awards are given out for helping people in the state increase their financial literacy and capabilities.
Locally, Zachary Hancock from Marine Credit Union in La Crosse was one of the individuals honored by the governor. He developed a program taught through Western Technical College's "Project Proven Program" that teaches people who are incarcerated about personal finances "to help prevent recidivism and serve an underserved group of individuals" according to a release from the Office of Financial Literacy and Capability. People who take the class have the chance to earn credits while learning.
His employer, Marine Credit Union, won an award for its program called "Finding HOME". It is a long-term financial education and home ownership program for people who may not be eligible for other programs. Since the program began in May 2018, it has served 344 households.
Another local financial institution, Gundersen Credit Union, created a program to help domestic violence victims that provides a low interest rate loan that is designed to help victims get back on their feet. The program also opens checking and savings accounts only in the person's name, along with education, that can help improve the person's credit score.
Lastly, the Ho-Chunk Nation in Black River Falls received an award for a financial literacy program that is required for all people before they turn 18. The online program "provides culturally relevant content to help teach participants key concepts about financial literacy" the statement said. There are 14 courses to complete plus a 75-question final exam to pass. The Ho-Chunk Nation also developed a career and college readiness program called "The Good Life" for youth.
“Financial education gives people the tools they need to achieve their dreams, expand their opportunities, and attain financial security for themselves and their families,” said Gov. Evers in the statement. “The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state.”