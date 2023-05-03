 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local financial education efforts honored by Gov. Evers

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - One person and three local organizations receive state awards for their efforts at improving financial literacy and education in the community. 

The Governor's Financial Literacy Awards were handed out April 21 at the State Capitol in Madison. 

The awards are given out for helping people in the state increase their financial literacy and capabilities. 

Locally, Zachary Hancock from Marine Credit Union in La Crosse was one of the individuals honored by the governor. He developed a program taught through Western Technical College's "Project Proven Program" that teaches people who are incarcerated about personal finances "to help prevent recidivism and serve an underserved group of individuals" according to a release from the Office of  Financial Literacy and Capability. People who take the class have the chance to earn credits while learning. 

His employer, Marine Credit Union, won an award for its program called "Finding HOME". It is a long-term financial education and home ownership program for people who may not be eligible for other programs. Since the program began in May 2018, it has served 344 households. 

Another local financial institution, Gundersen Credit Union, created a program to help domestic violence victims that provides a low interest rate loan that is designed to help victims get back on their feet. The program also opens checking and savings accounts only in the person's name, along with education, that can help improve the person's credit score. 

Lastly, the Ho-Chunk Nation in Black River Falls received an award for a financial literacy program that is required for all people before they turn 18. The online program "provides culturally relevant content to help teach participants key concepts about financial literacy" the statement said. There are 14 courses to complete plus a 75-question final exam to pass. The Ho-Chunk Nation also developed a career and college readiness program called "The Good Life" for youth.

“Financial education gives people the tools they need to achieve their dreams, expand their opportunities, and attain financial security for themselves and their families,” said Gov. Evers in the statement. “The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state.”

Recommended for you