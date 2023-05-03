Local financial education efforts honored by Gov. Evers

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday night. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&