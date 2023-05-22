Local financial experts talks potential debt ceiling collapse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the June 1st deadline for the federal government to raise the debt ceiling or default on their loans looms, one local financial analyst has some advice in the event of an economic catastrophe.
Yan Arsenault, Chief Investment Officer at Trust Point, says that federal contractors could lose a paycheck if a default occurs. That will result in delays in permits and projects from getting completed. Those workers would also not be able to spend as much money in the local economy.
Arsenault says these potential issues are nothing new and has some advice for clients.
"We would tell people to continue to watch what's happening, but not to panic," Arsenault said. "Not to overreact. At the end of the day, Congress has reached the debt ceiling I believe 86 times since 1960. So we've seen this movie before."
He added that America actually exceeded the debt ceiling in January. The Treasury has been using extraordinary measures to keep it afloat.
Arsenault expects Congress to take action to avoid a collapse, even if it happens at the last minute.