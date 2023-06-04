 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Local first responders fine tune drone skills

  • Updated
  • 0

drone program.jpg

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Over the last week, several local agencies spent time in Sparta learning the ins and outs of flying a drone. 

The La Crosse County Sheriff's DepartmentLa Crosse Fire Department and Emergency Management all took part in the training.

The 32-hour training session was led by retired Wisconsin State Patrol captain Chris Jushka, who is also founder of Quantum Leap Unmanned Aircraft Solutions

Those in attendance were new pilots who've recently received their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 certification

"My job is now to take them to the next step, the next level," Jushka said. "Taking them from getting their Part 107, which they've had, and now providing them the skills they need to safely fly."

From learning airspace classifications to flying complex missions, these trained first responders can now utilize this skillset in the field to help them with their jobs, Jushka said. 

Drone Training1.jpg

"For crash scenes we'll be able to get an overall view of things. Or if we have a, let's say, flooding or a natural disaster, we get to survey the scene quicker than by doing it by foot," La Crosse County Sheriff's Department Patrol Sgt. Mark Patterson said. "We can use it for severe crashes or a fatality to get a birds eye view of the scene."

"One of the main things that we do when we pull up on a scene, is we'll do a size-up," La Crosse Fire Department firefighter and engineer Bryon Stein said. "We'll get an idea of just what type of scene are we dealing with and that's something we'll get into with the drones."

La Crosse Drone Training 2.jpg

Jushka added that having a drone at their disposal can provide distance when needed for safety. 

"If someone's armed, if we send up a drone we can be a half mile back in a safe location but yet have the best view of things from that aerial perspective," Jushka said. "The drone can get into areas where it's hard to walk through a heavily wooded area, or someone's concealed, drones now have thermal imaging that can help find lost kids."

La Crosse Drone Training 3.jpg

The participants note that one important lesson within this training session was how to work with other departments. 

"That's super beneficial. That way, if there's ever a need for us to work together, we already know the names and the faces," Stein said. "We've got the same training, so we're playing out of the same playbook and that's great."

La Crosse Drone Training.jpg

They all said this is another tool they now have to continue protecting the communities they serve. 

