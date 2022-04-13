 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local garden center prepares for Easter Sunday with Easter Lily supply shortages

  • Updated
  • 0
easter lily.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- Bauer's Market and Garden Center has prepared for Easter flower sales with lily shortages. 

The white lily, commonly known as the Easter Lily, represents the purity of Christ and is popular within churches on the holiday. 

The owner of Bauer's Market and Garden Center, Bruce Bauer, said that the flower industry hasn't escaped supply shortages. 

"Folks have still made their way out to get their Easter Lily whether it be for home or a lot of folks will take one to church in honor - in memory of their lost loved ones and certainly no different this year," Bauer said. "We've seen a little uptick in demand. Weather dictates a lot of things but over the weekend when it was very nice a lot of people were out and about, and in, to get their holiday needs."

He added that some people prefer other colorful flowers as lilies tend to bloom once or twice a season. 

"Some folks will plant [lilies] out in their garden outdoors and then to have it re-bloom later in the season," Bauer said. "Some of the others - the mums, the kalanchoe will just keep blooming and producing color indoor for weeks and weeks."

While Bauer's Market and Garden Center has sold most of their Easter Lilies they do have a few left. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you