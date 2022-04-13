Local garden center prepares for Easter Sunday with Easter Lily supply shortages

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- Bauer's Market and Garden Center has prepared for Easter flower sales with lily shortages.
The white lily, commonly known as the Easter Lily, represents the purity of Christ and is popular within churches on the holiday.
The owner of Bauer's Market and Garden Center, Bruce Bauer, said that the flower industry hasn't escaped supply shortages.
"Folks have still made their way out to get their Easter Lily whether it be for home or a lot of folks will take one to church in honor - in memory of their lost loved ones and certainly no different this year," Bauer said. "We've seen a little uptick in demand. Weather dictates a lot of things but over the weekend when it was very nice a lot of people were out and about, and in, to get their holiday needs."
He added that some people prefer other colorful flowers as lilies tend to bloom once or twice a season.
"Some folks will plant [lilies] out in their garden outdoors and then to have it re-bloom later in the season," Bauer said. "Some of the others - the mums, the kalanchoe will just keep blooming and producing color indoor for weeks and weeks."
While Bauer's Market and Garden Center has sold most of their Easter Lilies they do have a few left.