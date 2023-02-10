Local grocery store looks ahead to Sunday's big game

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Festival Foods in the village is preparing for the big game Sunday.
The store manger Mike Gates said people are reaching for the typical game day foods.
"Taco trays and we have a pretzel and cheese tray from our bakery that's really good," Gates said. "Meat department's got game-day wings, so does our deli. So you can make your own from our meat department or just heat the ones we have in our deli."
He added that taco dips is especially popular.
Gates said they're already seeing an influx of people.
"Today's a little busier than normal and we look for tomorrow to be the same," Gates said. "Then a lot of times it's right before the game where you get the rush after church and after lunch - people getting ready get their stuff, get ready and get settled in for the game."