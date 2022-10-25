Local group to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As nearly 7 million Ukrainians have fled their nation following the invasion by Russia, one local organization will soon aid some of them here.
The La Crosse Welcome Circle is comprised of seven members, and they came together to aid those seeking help in America.
In November, six Ukrainian refugees will arrive in the Coulee Region. They consist of a family of four as well as a single parent and their child. All of them come from the city of Odessa and will stay in a rented home together with hopes of finding other housing options down the road.
Founded through the Congregation Sons of Abraham, it is a custom of Judaism to welcome a stranger. Some members of the Welcome Circle take these situations to heart.
"I have a personal connection," Heidi Blanke said. "My father was a Holocaust survivor. He and his family had to run for their lives. So I grew up knowing what it meant to be a refugee. I think many other people within the organization have had those connections. If they haven't, it's just a general concern that people need some place to go."
Another member, Rabbi Brian Serle, says that being sponsored will mean the world to the incoming refugees, who will be placed on "Humanitarian Parole," and will adapt to the American way of life.
"I know they'd be so grateful to have a place to go, first of all, and not be staying in Poland or Moldova or some place other than their homeland," Serle said. "They're looking for a place to live. They're looking for jobs. They're looking for a way to get back and forth to work and get their kids into the schools, get health care and become contributing members of the community."
Serle has also assisted Afghan and Hmong refugees.
The Welcome Circle is in need of volunteers that can help translate and provide healthcare to the Ukrainians. Donations are also welcome in the form of money to cover living expenses on top of gas and food cards.
The organization has partnered with Couleecap, so all donations are tax deductible and auditable.