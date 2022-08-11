Local health officials react to La Crosse County's first case of Monkeypox

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local health officials are weighing in on the first case of Monkeypox now confirmed in La Crosse County.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and other agencies are working to investigate the outbreak, but in the meantime, local health officials say the risk to the public remains 'very low'.
Infectious Disease Specialist with Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Al Dababneh, said the discovery should be no surprise and the La Crosse community should be more concerned about other viruses right now.
"I wouldn't want the general public to kind of focus on Monkeypox and forget about COVID. We have many more cases of COVID in our area," Dr. Dababneh said. "And if anyone hasn't gotten their vaccine or they are still having questions about the vaccine, go ahead and ask their healthcare provider to have that discussion and get the vaccine."
Still, Dr. Dababneh said people should be aware that Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact. He said people should see their healthcare provider if they are experiencing any symptoms.
More information on Monkeypox can be found at either the CDC Monkeypox website or the Wisconsin DHS website.