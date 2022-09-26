Local Holmen man is one step closer to becoming a priest

HOLMEN Wis. (WXOW) - Jared Clements of Holmen has spent the last six years with one goal in mind: To become a priest.
He has spent those years as a Seminarian, first at St. Thomas in St. Paul and for the last three years he has been at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy.
On Thursday, he will be one step closer to his goal when he will ordained to the Diaconate.
Jared won't be ordained just anywhere. He will become a Deacon in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
"It's been an incredible, incredible, incredible experience being there getting to travel Europe, getting to travel all over the place, getting to see Pope Francis, getting to serve with him on Easter Sunday, that was pretty amazing, getting to meet him, getting to shake his hand, really incredible things," said Clements.
Jared will be ordained on Thursday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. Rome time.
EWTN is re-broadcasting it at 2 p.m. Central on Thursday.