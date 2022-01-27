Local hospitals face severe blood supply shortage, encourage donation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hospitals around the state and country are facing a severe blood supply shortage as patients continue to fill hospital beds.
"One big snow storm could wipe us out because of peoples' inability to donate," Gundersen Health System's Blood Bank Director Dr. Wayne Bottner said.
He said there are a number of reasons behind the shortage, including the fact that many regular donors are aging out and younger people don't seem to be donating as often.
Plus the pandemic has kept many people working and learning from home so they are less likely to visit local blood drives.
Dr. Bottner said the nationwide worker shortage is also slowing down the process of actually collecting blood.
"The Blood Center is having the same kind of problems that we're having in our hospitals with staffing shortages," Dr. Bottner said. "So, there may actually be people willing to donate but we don't have enough people to collect the blood."
Search for local blood drives by visiting Versiti of the Red Cross.