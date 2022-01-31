Local leaders respond as COVID-19 accounts for most line of duty deaths

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Policing can already be a dangerous line of work dealing with sometimes violent encounters. But, as the numbers show, it's a silent killer that's become the biggest threat.
While the state of Wisconsin recorded just five law enforcement deaths in 2021, four of those are due to COVID-19 according to the Officer Down Memorial Page which tracks line of duty deaths.
Nationally, nearly 69% of officers who died this past year lost their life to the disease. Gunfire accounted for a distant second at 12%.
Though none of Wisconsin's line of duty deaths happened in La Crosse, it's a statistic local leaders take to heart.
"There's not a day that goes by where we're not dealing with staff shortages, staff that are ill, family members of staff members. We deal with it every day in the jail as well,” said La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf. “Fortunately we were ahead of the game when it broke out. We did have some u-v sanitizers that we can clean rooms with, sterilize rooms."
Similarly, La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said his department's worked to lessen the impact and is following hygiene and safety protocols but did not feel the need to require a vaccine for police staff.
When asked whether there was push back to getting a vaccine among his officers, Chief Kudron said there wasn't much, adding that they didn't need to look far to combat misinformation.
"Local medical professionals that many of our staff members know of have seen before are working in this area, as they were providing information, we were passing that information along to our officers, so they could hear it from someone locally that they've worked with and make decisions for themselves," said Kudron.
Despite the protocols in place, Kudron added that his department has also felt the effect of the current surge.
"We've had some members at different times who've been infected where we looked at our staffing numbers and we've had other police officers step up and fill the gaps, take on an extra shift,” Kudron said. “We've had officers from other divisions step in and fill in so that our field services division had enough people to respond to calls for services."
Kudron credited his department for its resilience. He also said the department offers support for those dealing with the mental health impact of having to face an increased risk of exposure multiple times each day.