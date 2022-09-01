Local medical expert weighs in on decreased life expectancy in the U.S.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped significantly for the second year in a row.
The CDC said Americans born in 2021 can expect to live for just 76.1 years, that is the lowest life expectancy has been since 1996.
Experts said the COVID-19 pandemic is a primary cause of the decline but other factors, like unintentional injuries and drug overdoses, are also to blame.
A doctor with Gundersen Health System said there are still some things we can do to improve our life expectancy.
"They can quit smoking if they are smoking and focus on eating a healthy," Internal Medicine Dr. Emily Dolan said. "A well balanced diet and getting regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight."
Dr. Dolan also said staying up to date on your vaccinations and seeing your physician regularly is another way to improve life expectancy.