Local Minnesota schools benefit from Farm to School grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Some local Minnesota school districts are enjoying more healthy meals with grants recently awarded through the state's Department of Agriculture.
A total of 46 districts in the state received $741,619 to purchase Minnesota-grown and raised foods for school meal programs. The state said the grant funding will leverage an additional $624,619 in purchases of Minnesota grown and raised foods for a more than $1.3 million investment.
“We’ve expanded our investment in new markets that directly benefit both farmers and children through our Farm to School programs,” MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey said. “That means more schools participating for the first time, and longtime participants expanding their offering of healthy, nutritious, local foods for students.”
Locally, Caledonia Area Public School received a $5,000 First Bite Award. These grants are intended for school districts that have little to no experience with local procurement as part of a Farm to School programing. A similar $5,000 grant was made to the Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools.
A Full Tray grant of $2,728.66 went to the Riverway Learning Community in Winona County. Those grants are for districts that have some experience with Farm to School procurement.