Local movie theater manager casts her Oscar results

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- One of the largest award ceremonies for the film industry has a critique from a local movie aficionado.
Having worked at the La Crosse Marcus Theater for more than three years, Assistant Manager Erin Fiser makes it her job to know about the movies that are on the big screen.
Fiser continually witnesses which movies will a draw a crowd or be underappreciated.
According to Fiser, she has watched the Oscars for many years and said the Academy tends to "play it safe."
"I think from what I know about the movies and what I know about the academy," Fiser said. "I do think they're going to go with either Belfast or West Side Story. Personally, I would really like Drive My Car to win."
She added that more often than not, the movies nominated to win an Oscar aren't reflected in movies that are popular in theaters.
While movies haven't lost their popularity through the pandemic with streaming services, Fiser noted a change that most movies tend to receive the most attention just on opening weekend in theaters.