 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local musicians showcasing talents at "Deecefest" music festival

  • Updated
  • 0

The Deecefest music festival is bringing together musicians from around the area for a weekend full of music.
Local musicians showcasing talents at "Deesefest" music festival

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Deecefest music festival is bringing together musicians from around the area for a weekend full of music.

The festival will be held at the Bluebird Campground and will run from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

Gregg Hall, one of the organizers of the event says that this festival is meant to highlight local musicians.

"What I think that makes it unique is that we're really showcasing the La Crosse area musicians. I feel like our community has a lot of really good talented artists and I want to showcase that."

The festival will have two stages. One for acoustic performers and one for electronically amplified performers.

Luke and Cheech will kick off the festival at 3 p.m. on Friday followed by the Tommy Bentz Band. Friday will close with the White Iron Band.

Saturday starts at 11 a.m. with Mayfield Experience and ends with Shoeless Revolution at 11 p.m.

Sunday at 10 a.m. is Shay and Bri Cody and Palm Sunday w/Adam Palm band closes out the festival at 1:30 p.m.

Weekend passes are $60, Friday and Saturday day passes are $35, and Sunday day passes are $10.

For more information on where to get tickets or to see the full line-up of musicians you can go to GreggHallMusic.com 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you