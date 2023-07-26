Local musicians showcasing talents at "Deecefest" music festival

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Deecefest music festival is bringing together musicians from around the area for a weekend full of music.
The festival will be held at the Bluebird Campground and will run from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.
Gregg Hall, one of the organizers of the event says that this festival is meant to highlight local musicians.
"What I think that makes it unique is that we're really showcasing the La Crosse area musicians. I feel like our community has a lot of really good talented artists and I want to showcase that."
The festival will have two stages. One for acoustic performers and one for electronically amplified performers.
Luke and Cheech will kick off the festival at 3 p.m. on Friday followed by the Tommy Bentz Band. Friday will close with the White Iron Band.
Saturday starts at 11 a.m. with Mayfield Experience and ends with Shoeless Revolution at 11 p.m.
Sunday at 10 a.m. is Shay and Bri Cody and Palm Sunday w/Adam Palm band closes out the festival at 1:30 p.m.
Weekend passes are $60, Friday and Saturday day passes are $35, and Sunday day passes are $10.
For more information on where to get tickets or to see the full line-up of musicians you can go to GreggHallMusic.com.