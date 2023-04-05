 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will result in
minor flooding at both Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1115 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 03/19/1945.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local names among nominees for Midwest Country Music Awards

  • 0
COUNTRY BOOM 720P.jpg

(WXOW) - Some of your local favorites are among the best in the best when it comes to the region's country music scene.

The Midwest Country Music Organization (CMO) naming Country Boom as one of five nominees for event or festival of the year.

The recent summer staple in West Salem returns this summer featuring headliners Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch.

The CMO also giving a nod to local videographer Dylan Overhouse as a nominee for Content Creator of the Year.

Musician Gregg Hall is up for Americana Artist of the Year.

The winners will be named at the live Midwest CMO Awards Show on April 22 in Arnold's Park, IA.

