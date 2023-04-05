Local names among nominees for Midwest Country Music Awards

(WXOW) - Some of your local favorites are among the best in the best when it comes to the region's country music scene.
The Midwest Country Music Organization (CMO) naming Country Boom as one of five nominees for event or festival of the year.
The recent summer staple in West Salem returns this summer featuring headliners Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch.
The CMO also giving a nod to local videographer Dylan Overhouse as a nominee for Content Creator of the Year.
Musician Gregg Hall is up for Americana Artist of the Year.
The winners will be named at the live Midwest CMO Awards Show on April 22 in Arnold's Park, IA.