Local organizations concern over growing number of challenged books

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- September 18-24 is known as Banned Books Week, a campaign created by the American Library Association (A.L.A.) to draw attention to banned and challenged books.
The La Crosse Public Library and La Crosse's Barnes and Noble store are concerned over the growing trend to ban books.
In 2021 A.L.A. tracked over 700 books that have been challenged from being accessible in public libraries and schools across the United States.
In 2022 so far, the organization has logged 681 attempts to censor books and on track to break records.
La Crosse Barnes & Noble Store Manager Jon Hoppe said books can be banned for many reasons depending on what a community believes fits their values. He said the banned books table at the La Crosse Barnes & Noble catch some shoppers by surprise.
"Everybody stops at our banned books table we typically have up all year round and they are just flabbergasted," Hoppe said.
Some notable books that have been challenged is "The Lorax" and the "Harry Potter" series.
Access and Engagement Manager at the La Crosse Public Library Barry McKnight said many of the books that are being challenged now are stories in relation to LGBTQ community issues and black experience in the United States.
"It's an attempt to remove these materials so that people can't access them," McKnight said. "You absolutely have the right to choose for yourself or your children what you read but you don't get to choose that right for others. It's a violation of your rights as an American citizen."
McKnight stated that the La Crosse Public Library has not removed any material from its shelves that has been banned in other communities.
