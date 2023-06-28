 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Local organizations help pay off lunch deficits

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Toyota presented a $10,000 gift to the Beer By Bike Brigade Foundation on Wednesday. The donation will be used to assist the foundation in paying off the 2022-2023 lunch deficits in the School District of La Crosse

The donation includes $5,000 from Toyota of La Crosse, plus a $5,000 matching gift from Toyota Motor Sales USA

BEER BY BIKE BRIGADE.jpg

Both Beer By Bike Brigade and Toyota of La Crosse aim to pay off the entirety of La Crosse student lunch deficits, in the hopes of supporting area students and creating a positive learning environment. 

"There's just people that can't afford to feed their families the way they used to,” said Sean Green, General Manager of Toyota of La Crosse. “So, we know that sometimes students have their best meal of the day at school, and if there's a way we can help them to eat better, and feel better, it makes us feel good."

2023 marks the fifth year that the Beer By Bikes Brigade has wiped out the lunch deficits for the School District of La Crosse. The organization focuses their efforts on families who rely on reduced lunch to feed their children, and those who are living near the poverty line.

"We did some investigation, only to find out that there is a yearly deficit in the school district, for breakfast and lunch deficits,” said Mario Youakim, Founder of Beer By Bike Brigade. “So, we wanted to erase that, and start all those families from a zero balance the following year."

bingo banner.jpg

In an effort to raise funds for the Beer By Bike Brigade projects, the organization is hosting a charity event on Saturday, July 15 at the La Crosse Center. Starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m., the event includes tacos, margaritas, a 50 vendor market, and live music. But, the main event of the evening goes from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and consists of bingo rounds, with the grand prize being a $5,000 cash prize. And to conclude the night, Beer By Bike Brigade is holding  a drawing for a brand new 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross AWD and a 2023 Honda Metropolitan Scooter. 

2023 toyota carolla.jpg

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased on the day of the event. 

For more information about Beer By Bike Brigade or their upcoming events, please visit their Facebook page

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 