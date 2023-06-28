Local organizations help pay off lunch deficits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Toyota presented a $10,000 gift to the Beer By Bike Brigade Foundation on Wednesday. The donation will be used to assist the foundation in paying off the 2022-2023 lunch deficits in the School District of La Crosse.
The donation includes $5,000 from Toyota of La Crosse, plus a $5,000 matching gift from Toyota Motor Sales USA.
Both Beer By Bike Brigade and Toyota of La Crosse aim to pay off the entirety of La Crosse student lunch deficits, in the hopes of supporting area students and creating a positive learning environment.
"There's just people that can't afford to feed their families the way they used to,” said Sean Green, General Manager of Toyota of La Crosse. “So, we know that sometimes students have their best meal of the day at school, and if there's a way we can help them to eat better, and feel better, it makes us feel good."
2023 marks the fifth year that the Beer By Bikes Brigade has wiped out the lunch deficits for the School District of La Crosse. The organization focuses their efforts on families who rely on reduced lunch to feed their children, and those who are living near the poverty line.
"We did some investigation, only to find out that there is a yearly deficit in the school district, for breakfast and lunch deficits,” said Mario Youakim, Founder of Beer By Bike Brigade. “So, we wanted to erase that, and start all those families from a zero balance the following year."
In an effort to raise funds for the Beer By Bike Brigade projects, the organization is hosting a charity event on Saturday, July 15 at the La Crosse Center. Starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m., the event includes tacos, margaritas, a 50 vendor market, and live music. But, the main event of the evening goes from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and consists of bingo rounds, with the grand prize being a $5,000 cash prize. And to conclude the night, Beer By Bike Brigade is holding a drawing for a brand new 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross AWD and a 2023 Honda Metropolitan Scooter.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased on the day of the event.
For more information about Beer By Bike Brigade or their upcoming events, please visit their Facebook page.