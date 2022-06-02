Local organizations host event to advocate for mental health in community youths

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Thirteen local community organizations have worked all year to solve challenges and create a responsive program for middle and high school students to advocate for their mental health.
This collaboration of agencies, hosted a first-of-its-kind social gathering event for La Crosse called Together for Youth.
The event focused on interacting with area youth, advocating for mental health awareness and discussing positive coping skills.
Talking with kids, agency representatives suggested starting new hobbies or getting involved athletically and creatively to combat anxiety and depression.
Together for Youth organizers had activities such arts and crafts, sidewalk chalk drawing, outdoor games of football and volleyball.
One organizer of the event Bridget Todd-Robins said that the pandemic has effected the area youth mentally, and sees this event as a way to help stand with the communities younger crowd.
"With school being virtual they were very disconnected from their peers and we saw an uptick in kids struggling with mental health and feeling disconnected." Todd-Robins said. "This was one opportunity for us to be united in supporting our youth in our community."
Organizers said that they hope to make Together For Youth an annual event.