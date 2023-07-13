Local Pharmacy group donates over $70,000 for Alzheimer's research

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Sterling Pharmacies including one in La Crescent donates more than $73,000 for Alzheimer’s research.
Thirteen Sterling community pharmacies throughout Minnesota and Iowa celebrated this week as a $73,432.04 check was presented to the Alzheimer’s Association to help with their research and care efforts.
This came after a month-long fundraiser that included donations at the cash register for pin-ups, bake sales, sidewalk chalk competitions, silent auctions, and more.
With the help of Sterling Pharmacy’s coworkers at Astrup Companies the fundraising has continued to grow as they completed their eighth year of Alzheimer’s awareness efforts.
