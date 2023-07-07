Local pools feeling effects of lifeguard shortage

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - As the summer heat continues more and more people are spending time in the water, but a nationwide shortage of lifeguards is causing stress for local pools.
Due to a number of factors such as inadequate pay and other career opportunities for young people, pools all over the country are struggling to recruit and retail qualified lifeguards.
Dan Wick, the director of Onalaska's parks and recreation department, says that some municipalities are turning to alternate solutions to keep their pools staffed.
"We've been very fortunate this year we have a few non-traditional lifeguards that have come back. We have an individual that's retired that has come back and is lifeguarding for us and we have another staff member that is a little bit older than the traditional lifeguard that is coming back and providing a great service for us." (Wick)
Scheduling around summer activities such as sports, church camps, and family vacations is also causing issues with staffing.
Jon Steffes, the summer director for the city of La Crescent says, "We have about 40 lifeguards and that sounds like a lot but we have just a small handful of what we would consider full time those are usually our college kids so we just sort of piece it all together with that combination in mind."
Efforts are underway to address the shortage. Many organizations and municipalities are actively recruiting and offering incentives such as higher wages, signing bonuses, and flexible scheduling.