Local reaction to FAA system outage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday morning the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop after a system outage resulting in cancelations and delays for thousands across the United States.
The Notices to Air Missions or NOTAM system provides airlines with safety updates.
The La Crosse Regional Airport experienced one flight delay in the morning.
While the FAA has lifted the ground stop -- Director of the La Crosse Regional Airport Ian Turner recommended anyone traveling in the next 24 hours to be stay updated on any possible changes that may happen.
"Before you leave for the airport I highly recommend that you check not just your departing flight out of La Crosse or your arrival flight into La Crosse," Turner said. "Also check your entire itinerary and all those flights to see if there is some level of impact do that before you come to the airport."
Turner said the best way to check on flights is through your airlines website.