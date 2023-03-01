Local residents weigh in on Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Tuesday, Supreme Court Justices discussed the Biden Administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan during oral arguments.
The proposed relief plan would forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients with an annual income below $125,000. Those who didn't receive the Pell Grant and meet that income threshold, could be eligible for up to $10,000 of relief.
The $400 billion relief plan was introduced last year due to the economic challenges created by the pandemic.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UWL) student, Erick Azmus said he supports the plan but has some concerns.
"It's super complicated," Azmus said. "They'd have to figure out something to make a compromise happen. 10 to 20k sounds great but also like that means taxes for everybody goes up and if that's that case not everybody goes to college."
He added it may just not be the right time for the relief plan with the current economy.
A La Crosse resident Steven Sam argued that canceling student loans would help those struggling. He said with the current cost of living, every saved penny could help.
More than 20 million people applied for Biden's debt relief program within the first month of the application being open. Overall, more than 40 million would qualify for loan forgiveness.
Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts led his Conservative colleagues in questioning the administration's authority to broadly cancel federal student loans because of the pandemic.
So far, the plan has been blocked by Republican appointed judges in lower courts.