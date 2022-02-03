Local resources like 'The Good Bean' available for those struggling with addiction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Studies show substance abuse issues have escalated during the pandemic and health officials say drug and alcohol related deaths are on the rise.
A study by Harvard affiliated researchers shows binge drinking rose by 21% during the pandemic and could result in 8,000 more liver disease related deaths in the U.S.
Health officials said trends like this one are why it's important to have local resources for those struggling with addiction.
"Once it starts interfering with your interpersonal functioning, your social functioning, your health, the things you are doing in life," Gundersen Health System Psychiatrist Dr. Neil Brahmbhatt said. "That's when you cross that threshold from something that's not a problem, to being a problem."
One of those resources is The Good Bean, located inside La Crosse's Coulee Recovery Center.
Officials said The Good Bean is not only a place for those in recovery, but it is a place for those who may have misconceptions about addiction and the recovery process.
"Come grab a cup of coffee and meet your neighbors. There's a lot of people in recovery that are just Joe Shmo next door and you have no idea," Supervisor of The Good Bean Michelle McKinley said. "So, making that conversation and being open to actually listening and hearing the struggles that people have heard and gone through."
Recovering addict 'Jane Smith' (she didn't want to be identified) said she found a sense of normalcy and routine by spending time at The Good Bean during the pandemic.
"It's allowed me to surround myself with people who are also in recovery," Smith said. "People that understand where I've been.. have empathy and are trying to go in the same direction I am going."
The Good Bean is located in the lobby of the Coulee Recovery Center. It is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every week day.