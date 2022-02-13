Local restaurant prepared for Super Bowl after re-opening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Thousands of people every year come together to eat and watch the Super Bowl; one La Crosse restaurant has prepped for such an event.
South Lane Pizza in La Crosse started receiving pizza and wing orders Saturday and similarly started prepping for the big game then.
Super Bowl LVI will be the first Super Bowl game the restaurant will experience since being closed for 14 months due to the pandemic and relocating.
"It's huge," Owner Matt Thornton said. "The January and Februaries are usually slower months for the restaurant industries. So, a day like this makes a very good month for us."
The South Lane Pizza crew started preparing for the expected surge of customers and orders Saturday by making the dough, cutting vegetables and preparing wings.
Thornton could only guess at how busy the night would be but said "We're excited about it and look forward to it."
South Lane Pizza offers dine-in, takeout, take and bake and delivery while keeping the authenticity of the original bowling and pizza business from the 70s.
To place orders for the big game, call 608-788-1303 or visit SouthLanesPizza.com