Local restaurant talks staying open throughout pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend marked the three year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a national emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
One industry that struggled at the time were restaurants. Estimates show more than 70,000 had to permanently close their doors. That would be more than 10-percent of restaurants nationwide.
The Black Forest Bistro in La Crosse opened in late 2020 and saw some early success, according to manager Dale Grosz.
However, sales fluctuated and the restaurant struggled at times. But they managed to pull through as time went on.
"Towards the fall of 2021, it started picking up," Grosz said. "Pretty good through the fall and the winter. Then in 2022, we started slowly growing. Getting a little bit every month. It got a little better."
Grosz added that they had a lot of take out orders during the pandemic, but is now focused on dine in customers. He says he sometimes rejects carry out orders since they are in the minority of the restaurant's transactions.
The supply chain was also not much of an issue. Grosz says they didn't have to take any items off the menu and the only item they had concerns with keeping in stock are German beers.
He also said that January of 2023 was the most successful in the restaurant's history. It has caused ownership is look into relocating to a bigger space.