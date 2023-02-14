Local restaurants make preparations for Valentine's Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants.
Being able to accommodate for the influx of customers can be difficult so managers are taking some extra steps to ensure that their crews are ready.
4 Sisters Bar and Restaurant in downtown La Crosse prepared for the romantic holiday by taking out some of their big tables to make room for more two-tops. They are also bringing in more kitchen staff, hosts, waiters, and an extra bartender to make sure quality service is maintained.
Tanner Happe, the general manager of 4 Sisters, says that regardless of what day the holiday lands on, Valentine's Day brings in nearly double the amount of customers that they see on a regular day.
Although there are not and specials on the food menu, Happe says "One thing that's great about us is we have something for everybody."