Local retailers gearing up for increased pumpkin sales

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Among many fall traditions, people are beginning to load up on pumpkins for a handful of purposes.
Some turn them into seasonal decorations while others turn them into food. This as experts predict a record amount of pumpkin sales this year.
Bauer’s Market & Garden Center in La Crescent has several products available, including pumpkin butter, and owner Bruce Bauer says that autumn and pumpkins go hand in hand.
“It’s one of the traditions of Halloween," Bruce Bauer said. "To have some pumpkins. Carving and everything. Making your own face on them. Some don’t even get carved. They’re just used in an outdoor floral fall theme. And then certainly using the pie pumpkins to make that traditional pumpkin pie. We’ll try to keep those in stock even going into the first part of November.”
Many local retailers get their pumpkin supply from the area. Longhorn Valley, owned by Lori Bauer, says her stock comes from a grower near Cashton and people enjoy supporting the local economy.
“We get a lot of compliments on buying locally sourced produce," Lori Bauer said. "That’s kind of our focus. We want to focus on small people because we are actually farmers. So we know what it’s like trying to support your family and your own entity.”
Bruce Bauer adds that the overall supply of pumpkins is down close to 20-percent, with the main culprit being poor weather conditions over the summer for pumpkins to grow in.
Illinois is the largest producer of pumpkins in the country with Wisconsin coming in at 9th overall and Minnesota sitting at 17th.