Local Scout closer to achieving an Eagle rank with approval of dog park location

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - With the Town of Campbell Board approving a location for a dog park Tuesday night, a local high school senior is one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout.
Logan High School senior and BSA Troop 15's Dominic Kreiling has been working towards creating a dog park on French Island for his Eagle project.
To make Eagle, scouts should utilize organizational and leadership skills in a project that benefits the community.
After working on the project for 22 months and raising more than $8,000, the town board approved the location at the baseball field at Central Place and 2nd Ave W.
"There definitely are still some concerns that need to be addressed and need to have a clear-cut plan for how they're going to be addressed," Kreiling said. "So that's just my reaction to it - just not entirely positive but also not negative."
During Tuesday's board meeting, residents shared their concerns about noise and traffic with the location as it is close to some homes.
Kreiling said moving forward, he will continue working with residents and the town.
"The Eagle Scout Project is meant to help everyone," Kreiling said. "I hope that we can come to a consensus and find a way that helps everyone and hopefully mitigates and hopefully get rid of as many concerns as possible. I do really want it to be something that helps everyone and isn't going to be a nuisance to anyone."
The money Kreiling raised will go towards equipment and supplies, which includes fencing, weed blockers, benches, obstacles and dog toys.