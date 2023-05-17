Local small business support system wins award just 2 years after opening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local organization that works to help small businesses received some recognition Wednesday.
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) was presented with the 2023 Women's Business Center of the Year award by the Wisconsin division of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The WWBIC helps area small businesses secure loans and provide training to help small businesses succeed.
"I feel incredibly grateful, honored to be nominated among so many amazing recipients across the state. It is really rewarding we opened this office two years ago, so it defiantly feels like a full circle moment." said Mara Keyes, WWBIC Southwest Regional Director.
If you want to get in touch with them, you can contact them here or call (608) 668-4400.