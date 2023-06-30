Local students put their business model to the test

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday afternoon middle school students from West Salem and Holmen gathered at the Dave and Barb Skogen Boys and Girls Club to present their food truck business model to a panel of judges.
Regional Director of Junior Achievement Susan Peterson said the kids have prepared their food trucks for a week. Crafting everything from the logo, slogan, design of truck, pricing and finally the product.
"We've had volunteers who work with design to be able to share how you come up with a lot of that design elements and also just doing the process themselves with cooking some of them were never in a kitchen, so this is also a good opportunity for them to learn how to cook," Peterson said.
Business leaders from the Pizza Star Food Truck Hailey and Lilly said finding common ground within the group is key.
"The most fun part was making the food and then the hardest part was probably having to work together because there were so many kids and we had to come up with a name," Hailey said.
"We voted on a lot of things, and we just try to come up with something everyone would agree with," Lilly said.
The judges critiqued each food truck on presentation, marketing strategy and taste.
The event was made possible through a $7,500 donation from the La Crosse Community Foundation.