Local support group meets to help cope with overdose deaths of someone close

La Crosse County Health and Human Services (Fentanyl Test Strips Available for free)
https://lacrossecounty.org/humanservices/services/our-services/adult-substance-abuse#header1
Coulee Recovery Center
https://www.couleerecovery.org/about-us
Driftless Recovery
https://www.driftlessrecovery.com/
Gundersen Health System Residential Services
https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/residential/
Gundersen Health System Transitional Services
https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/transitional/
Gundersen Health System Outpatient Services
https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/outpatient/
Gundersen Health System Acute Inpatient Services
https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/inpatient/
Mayo La Crosse Behavioral Health
https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/la-crosse/services-and-treatments/psychiatry-and-psychology
Local AA/NA meetings
- La Crosse Area In-person meetings:
- Outside of La Crosse Area In-person meetings:
- https://aalacrosse.org/new-page-2
- Al-Anon Family Groups – Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan
- Virtual meeting options:
SMART recovery
https://www.smartrecovery.org/
Addiction Medical Solutions in Onalaska
Clean Slate
https://www.cleanslatecenters.com/la-crosse-wisconsin
RAVE (Recovery Avenue--Mental health and addiction support with peer support specialists as well)
https://www.ilresources.org/home-1
2-1-1 help line (they have an addiction line within the line)
https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/
9-8-8 help line
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis.
People of all ages who need help for themselves or a loved one can access the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by:
Calling 988 (multiple languages).
Sending a text message to 988 (English only).
Using the chat feature at www.988lifeline.org