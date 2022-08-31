 Skip to main content
Local support group meets to help cope with overdose deaths of someone close

  • Updated
  • 0
August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. 
 
Overdose deaths are on the rise and so far in 2022 in La Crosse County there have been 26 overdose related deaths. In 2021, there were 33, according to Tri-State Ambulance.
 
At the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse, a group of people has been meeting weekly for the past eight months to discuss the impact of overdose deaths. 
 
Each person in the Complicated Loss Support Group has lost a loved one to an overdose. A child, a grandchild, a friend. They want others to understand that addiction is a disease that some people can't overcome.  They also wish there were more resources readily available to people struggling.
 
Helen Kelly lost her granddaughter Lily on April 1st, 2021. "She was ready to seek out treatment in fact she found a doctor she was comfortable with and someone that she really wanted to work with and she called to make an appointment and was told she couldn’t get an appointment for several days. She, you know, used again and she got drugs that were laced with fentanyl and she died from fentanyl poisoning," said Helen.
 
"I was not aware of the extent of his struggle with depression and anxiety, he medicated with alcohol." Patricia Hoffman's son Nathan was 40-years-old when he died January 14, 2021 of chronic alcohol abuse. 
 
"He wanted to fight it so hard but it just had a hold on him and it just, he just couldn’t fight it and he tried, he really tried," Sue Berger's best friend Chris died of alcoholism in October 2021.
 
"He just never got the help that he needed. He just um, I think he just didn’t want to believe that he had a problem." explained Theresa Moore whose son Josh died at 38 after overdosing on fentanyl laced heroin. 
 
If you or someone you know is struggling, there are local resources available.
Here is a list of a few:
 

La Crosse County Health and Human Services (Fentanyl Test Strips Available for free)

https://lacrossecounty.org/humanservices/services/our-services/adult-substance-abuse#header1

 

Coulee Recovery Center

https://www.couleerecovery.org/about-us

 

Driftless Recovery

https://www.driftlessrecovery.com/

 

Gundersen Health System Residential Services

https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/residential/

Gundersen Health System Transitional Services

https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/transitional/

Gundersen Health System Outpatient Services

https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/outpatient/

Gundersen Health System Acute Inpatient Services

https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/inpatient/

 

Mayo La Crosse Behavioral Health

https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/la-crosse/services-and-treatments/psychiatry-and-psychology

 

Local AA/NA meetings

 

SMART recovery

https://www.smartrecovery.org/

 

Addiction Medical Solutions in Onalaska

https://amswisconsin.com/

 

Clean Slate

https://www.cleanslatecenters.com/la-crosse-wisconsin

 

RAVE (Recovery Avenue--Mental health and addiction support with peer support specialists as well)

https://www.ilresources.org/home-1

 

2-1-1 help line (they have an addiction line within the line)

https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/

 

9-8-8 help line

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis.

People of all ages who need help for themselves or a loved one can access the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by:

Calling 988 (multiple languages).

Sending a text message to 988 (English only).

Using the chat feature at www.988lifeline.org The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis.

 
 

Tags

