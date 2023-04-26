Local YMCA bringing resources to the community with the Y on the Fly van

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local YMCA bringing resources to the community with the Y on the Fly van

  • Updated
The La Crosse Area Family YMCA unveiled their new Y on the Fly van Wednesday afternoon.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Area Family YMCA unveiled their new Y on the Fly van Wednesday afternoon.

The van was made possible through a $40,000 grant given by the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Y on the Fly is a nationwide initiative to bring resources and benefits of the YMCA directly into communities.

Food Program Director with the La Crosse Area Family YMCA Courtney Kramolis said that the van will be used to not only help deliver food to communities, but also other activities to help enrich mental and physical health of the youth.

"We have always served some sort of meal throughout the summer with our summer food program," Kramolis said. "But we realized there was also opportunities to bring more than just food. We wanted to bring resources for all ages - so adults encourage the teens to get involved with us."

CEO of La Crosse Community Foundation Jamie Schloegel said they are proud to be a part of something that helps bring opportunities for children to learn and grow.

"We're really interested in helping to make sure that the quality of life for everybody who calls La Crosse home is the same. A big part of that is instituting programs like the Y on the Fly that takes activities that generally someone would have to go to too benefit from and brings those activities to them."

The Y on the Fly van is expected to hit area parks, libraries and YMCA branches in La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen. The van is expected to hit the street on June 5th.

