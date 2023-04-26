Local YMCA bringing resources to the community with the Y on the Fly van

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Area Family YMCA unveiled their new Y on the Fly van Wednesday afternoon.
The van was made possible through a $40,000 grant given by the La Crosse Community Foundation.
Y on the Fly is a nationwide initiative to bring resources and benefits of the YMCA directly into communities.
Food Program Director with the La Crosse Area Family YMCA Courtney Kramolis said that the van will be used to not only help deliver food to communities, but also other activities to help enrich mental and physical health of the youth.
"We have always served some sort of meal throughout the summer with our summer food program," Kramolis said. "But we realized there was also opportunities to bring more than just food. We wanted to bring resources for all ages - so adults encourage the teens to get involved with us."
CEO of La Crosse Community Foundation Jamie Schloegel said they are proud to be a part of something that helps bring opportunities for children to learn and grow.
"We're really interested in helping to make sure that the quality of life for everybody who calls La Crosse home is the same. A big part of that is instituting programs like the Y on the Fly that takes activities that generally someone would have to go to too benefit from and brings those activities to them."
The Y on the Fly van is expected to hit area parks, libraries and YMCA branches in La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen. The van is expected to hit the street on June 5th.