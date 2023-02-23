Locals do well in U.S. Cheese Championships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - A cheese made in Blair takes second runner up at the U.S. Cheese Championships in Green Bay.
Competitors from across the country are vied for the championship title announced Thursday afternoon.
Of the 2,249 entries in 113 categories in this year's competition, there were 20 finalists in the title hunt.
The overall winner, according to the organizers, is selected on several criteria including flavor, texture, appearance, and taste.
One of the finalists was Dillon Sylla from Associated Milk Producers, Inc. in Blair. He took the top spot in the Cheddar, Medium (Three to Six Months) category and qualified for the finals.
At a ceremony, it was announced that the cheese was the second runner up, or third best cheese in the competition.
Besides Sylla, several others took medals in the championships, the first since 2019.
Brenda Jensen of Hidden Springs Creamery in Westby won several medals. She took first and second in the Flavored Sheep's Milk category, and a third in the Surface Ripened Sheep's Milk Cheese category. Jensen won second place in the Soft Sheep's Milk Cheeses category.
Team Mindoro from Prairie Farms in Mindoro received a second and third place for two entries in the Blue Veined Cheeses category.
Al Bekkum of Nordic Creamery in Westby placed second in the Flavored Butter category with a whipped honey butter entry.
Foremost Farms of Sparta picked up a third place medal for their entry in the Non-Fat Dry Milk & Skim Milk Powder category.
The US Champion was an aged gouda Europa cheese from the Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam Connecticut. The first runner-up was a Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese, a hard raw milk cheese, from Red Barn Family Farms in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.
54 Best of Class finishes went to competitors from Wisconsin.
The competition is hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.