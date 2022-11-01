Locals offer input on the TCMC rail project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The first of two informational sessions on the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago intercity passenger rail project took place at Moxie's on the northside of La Crosse on Tuesday.
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago, or TCMC, is a rail project that has been in the works for about a decade now. The purpose of the $53 million project is to add a second daily round trip passenger train along the 411-mile stretch that connects Chicago, Illinois to the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are gathering public input on the proposal during the two sessions. The first is in La Crosse with the second at the Sobiesky Park Lodge in Winona. The meeting runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a presentation at 5 p.m.
The spokesperson of MnDOT, Mike Dougherty says, "This is a great opportunity for the public to come in and get updated on the project and also ask questions and also provide some of their thoughts about what's being proposed for the improvements along this area. We've got a meeting tomorrow in Winona where we'll do a similar thing with the same sort of information just to get that feed back and get that information out."
For more information on the project you can visit the Wisconsin DOT's website here.