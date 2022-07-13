Lock and Dam at Fountain City temporarily closing for repairs

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - Work to replace nearly 90-year-old miter gates on the lock at Fountain City means temporary closures of the facility during the last part of the month.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, said that four closure dates are scheduled for this month to allow crews to replace the lock chamber's miter gates.
Those days are July 19, 21, 26, and 28.
During those days, the lock is closed to all traffic, commercial and recrecational, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
After work is done on those days, the Corps said it would prioritize who would go through the lock first. They said first are government vessels, followed by excursion craft, commercial navigation, then recreational boats. The lock staff will communicate locking instructions via marine radio.
The Corps explained in a news release that the reason for the work to replace the miter gates is because they are original to the lock from the 1930s. They said the gates have been damaged and distressed over the years which has led to serviceability issues.