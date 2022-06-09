Lock and Dam No. 8 in Genoa temporarily closing for miter gate replacement

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - Lock and Dam No. 8 is temporarily closing so the lock chamber's miter gates can be replaced.
According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Lock 8 will be closed to all river traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 14, 16, 21 and 23.
Once reopened after every closure, locking priority will depend on vessel type. That means government vessels will lock through first.
The Corps said the 160,000 pound miter gates are originals from the 1930's and need to be replaced due to wear and tear.