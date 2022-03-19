Logan High hosts Spring Craft Show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Logan High School held their spring craft show on Saturday with 150 vendors looking to sell their merchandise to consumers in the Rangers' fieldhouse and hallways.
The event takes place in the fall and spring and has been going strong for more than 30 years. It benefits the Logan seniors as a portion of the proceeds go towards scholarship funds for the upcoming graduates.
"It's really important, especially because I'm a senior," said Logan's Ellie Roskos. "I applied for scholarships in January. It means a lot seeing members of the community donating and supporting me and my future. It means a lot."
The show featured a variety of goods like jewelry, handcrafts, clothing, accessories and food.