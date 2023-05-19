Logan High School students uncover local history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Logan High School students learn about the history of La Crosse outside the classroom through a scavenger hunt.
The event was made possible through a collaboration from community volunteers, the La Crosse Public Library, UW-La Crosse, the La Crosse Historical Society and Downtown Mainstreet Inc.
Students are split into teams and receive a set of questions and puzzles that can be solved through interviewing area business owners.
Logan High School U.S. History Teacher Eric Martin said they are glad to have the event back after being put on hold from Covid-19.
"I think kids are interested in history when there is a sense of place to get kids downtown and experiencing our local history in the places they know and grow up in. It's really really powerful," Martin said.
The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor donated ice cream cones to participants.