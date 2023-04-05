Logan High School students walk out of class for gun control protest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the wake of the recent school shooting in Tennessee, local students made their voices heard and called for more legislation on guns.
News 19 was on scene Wednesday afternoon when 15 Logan High School students left class to be part of a nationwide walk-out. It was put on by the non-profit 'Students Demand Action'. The organization specifically targets ending gun violence in the United States.
One student that helped organize the protest said she regularly worries about her own safety.
"I don't even want to go to school half the time because I'm afraid," Logan High School senior Jupiter Foster said. "I'm like 'What if it's our school next? What if something happens?'"
Foster also called on more action for those struggling with mental illness.