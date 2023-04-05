Logan High School students walk out of class for gun control protest

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties. .Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 04/15/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&