Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.5 feet on 04/15/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Logan High School students walk out of class for gun control protest

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the wake of the recent school shooting in Tennessee, local students made their voices heard and called for more legislation on guns.

Protest

News 19 was on scene Wednesday afternoon when 15 Logan High School students left class to be part of a nationwide walk-out. It was put on by the non-profit 'Students Demand Action'. The organization specifically targets ending gun violence in the United States. 

One student that helped organize the protest said she regularly worries about her own safety. 

"I don't even want to go to school half the time because I'm afraid," Logan High School senior Jupiter Foster said. "I'm like 'What if it's our school next? What if something happens?'"

Foster also called on more action for those struggling with mental illness.

