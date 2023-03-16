Logan High students partake in career fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Taking a break from classes might have been a long term benefit to students at Logan High School on Thursday.
The Future Center Fair, put on by La Crosse Promise, brought more than 40 companies, colleges and military branches to mingle with the teens as they look for a summer job or a career field to pursue.
La Crosse County Recruiter Kaylee Breaker says that CNA positions are popular as high school students can begin training before graduation.
She added that the possibilities available are endless.
“I think a lot of students coming out of high school are having to make a lot of big decisions about what they want to do with their next step," Breaker said. "There’s other options besides going to school. There’s getting a job. There’s exploring trades. It’s important that our high school students know what’s out there and what their options are.”
Some of the students said they learned some valuable information while also giving advice to their peers.
“I’ve talked with Kwik Trip so far and then the fire department as well as the airport," junior Gabriel Weber said. "At each of them, they told me what the average starting wage is there. Also, the benefits that come along with it and the different programs that they have.”
“It doesn’t matter if you have your life planned or not," senior Sophia Stanton said. "You don’t need to have a life planned as a freshman, sophomore, junior or even as a senior. Some people find their cliques and the things they want to do while other people are undecided for years. Either way is okay.”
Central High School will have their own career fair on March 23.