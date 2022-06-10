Logan HS fieldhouse renamed to honor Steve Hole

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- In remembrance of the passing of long time Logan High School educator Steve Hole, the La Crosse School Board voted to rename the school's fieldhouse after him at Monday night's board meeting.
Hole passed away at age 72 in April.
In 1979, he began teaching in the district at Logan Junior High.
He served 41 years in public education, 32 of those at Logan High School.
Logan High School principal Wally Gnewikow said that he was a coach, a math teacher and activities director and always tried to help students and families in any way he could.
"This is very special to our staff, to our students, to our whole northside community. Steve Hole is somebody we will remember forever and this will be a way to do that." Gnewikow said.