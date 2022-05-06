 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logan Middle School brings back the annual Food Truck Friday fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
food truck fun.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Food Truck Friday brings local businesses, community members and students to the educational fundraiser. 

Having started just before the pandemic, the Food Truck Friday fundraiser returned to the Logan Middle School parking lot after two years. 

Students were able to talk to the food trunk owners to learn about running a business as well as what it's like to work in the food industry. 

Lincoln and Logan Middle School Business Technology Teacher Dylan Meyer said that having interactive learning opportunities keeps the students engaged. 

"Getting to hear from people that are directly in the field and not just hear from us, to hear from other people I think is really important for them," Meyer said. "Kind of that career exploration aspect is something that a lot students don't get to have. So they get to really benefit from getting to talk to people that are in the industry."

food truck fun at logan middle school.jpg

While the event is an education opportunity, it is also a time to highlight local businesses. 

Community members were able to visit the food trucks - Apothik, Monkey Business, Cupcake Artistry, Fathead Steve's and Iced Cold Refreshments - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Money raised from the event will support the school's Consumer and Technical Education program for field trips, speakers and student experiences. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you