Logan Middle students to learn about the food truck business

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at Logan Middle School get to find out more about careers in the food industry while the community can help out with a fundraiser at the same time.
On Friday, May 6, the Food Truck Friday fundraiser is coming back to the school's parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1450 Avon Street.
Five food trucks-Monkey Business, Fathead Steve's, Apothik, Cupcake Artistry, and Iced Cold Refreshments-are taking part in the event.
All the trucks are serving up lunch to anyone in the community. A portion of the proceeds goes to the school's Consumer and Technical Education department to fund field trips, speakers, and student experiences.
On Friday, this includes having the students tour the food trucks and talk to the owners about operating one. Part of the lesson includes creating their own cardboard food trucks and business plans at school.