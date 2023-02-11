Logan Showcase takes the stage for 36th time

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Logan High School was buzzing with activity Saturday as a dozen show choirs from 10 schools in three states visited to compete at the annual Logan Showcase.
Throughout the day, four middle school show choirs and eight high school groups took the stage to be judged on a wide range of criteria.
After Logan’s Class Act did an exhibition performance, the finalists took the stage again to determine the grand champion, placing of other choirs and individual honors.
Chris Shilling, president of the Logan Show Choir Parent Organization, said hosting the event is crucial to the success of Logan’s show choirs.
“For the parent organization, this is the biggest fund raiser we have,” Shilling said. “The success of this event is what allows us to be competitive when we travel, do costumes, (pay for buses) and hotel rooms when we travel. It really sets the stage for our season.”
Onalaska was the lone school from the Coulee Region to compete.
As host school, Class Act’s performance was not judged.
Shilling, whose son is a senior member of Class Act, said that gives the members a chance to just relax, enjoy themselves and perform.
“This is their opportunity to put it all out there. This is like the big swan song for their season,” Shilling said.
Treasure Austin, who is also a senior at Logan High School, said competing gives the members a way to see how they have grown and improved.
For Austin, performing leaves here energized and ready for more.
“When people clap for me, it just makes me strive to do better and better and the way people are so supportive after the performances, it just puts a smile on my face and I love that feeling,” she said.
For Class Act, and the other show choirs, the season is slowly winding down.
Class Act has a few weeks off before competing in the Totino-Grace Show Choir Spectacular in Fridley, Minnesota on March 4th.