Logan soccer player acquires $10,000 for program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Logan High School boys soccer player wanted to help out his team and a big way and delivered.
Solomon Szymanski, a junior and captain on the team, was looking for ways to help the program out by way of funding and discovered the Sports Matter Foundation put on by Dick's Sporting Goods.
According to their website, nearly 5-percent of public schools have received funding through the initiative looking to keep youth sports thriving, especially as the costs rise for many products. The foundation has donated $80 million since 2014 and helped more than one million children stay on the field.
Following an application process, Szymanski waited six months to hear back from Dick's. Once he did, the school had a pep rally during homecoming week to celebrate what his actions got the soccer program. That being a $10,000 donation that the school plans to use for new uniforms and equipment for both the boys and girls teams.
“It was just pure joy," Szymanski said. "Hard work paying off from writing essays. Seeing that we can benefit our team and get the equipment we need to win. This will bring us closer together as a family. Every time we break it down, we say ‘family.’ That’s truly what I feel like we are here. I feel like I have 25 brothers on the team every time I play.”
Much like Szymanski, Head Coach Tom Kammer says he didn't know much of anything until shortly before the rally. Once he got the news, he reflected his players' emotions.
“When we first heard about Dick’s, I was assuming there was going to be maybe a couple hundred dollars," Kammer said. "Maybe a $500 dollar donation from Dick’s to the program. I was not made aware of the amount until just before the assembly. It was a big surprise and an exciting day for everyone.”
Logan Athletic Director Tony Servais, looking at the big picture, is glad to see his students step up for their teammates and Ranger pride.
“I think Solomon is a perfect example of our student athletes here at Logan," Servais said. "He’s really a go-getter. I think his determination and his efforts is indicative of a lot of our student athletes here. I’ve been really pleased with our efforts this fall with all of our sports teams. They’re competitiveness. Trying to get better. We may not be in first place in all of our sports teams, but I can see they’re getting better each day. That tells you the commitment that our student athletes have here at Logan.”
In a response to News 19, Dick's Sporting Goods said the following:
“At DICK’S Sporting Goods, we believe that sports are one of the best youth development tools to help kids succeed both on and off the field. We are so excited we could surprise the students of La Crosse Logan High School's Soccer Program with this $10,000 Sports Matter donation.”