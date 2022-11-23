Long-standing tradition continues with Mayo Clinic Health System construction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mayo Clinic Health System continued the tradition of embedding crucifixes in the cement pillars of the new hospital in La Crosse.
Crucifixes have been displayed through Mayo Clinic patient rooms and over time have become worn or damaged. The religious items are meant to be buried, for proper disposal.
The tradition started back in 1967, at the suggestion of Sister Mary Brigh. Crucifixes were placed in the cement foundation of the Alfred and Marian Hall buildings in Rochester, Minnesota.
Over the years, this tradition was continued in Rochester as new buildings were constructed.
Now, the tradition is moving to Wisconsin as the new Mayo Clinic hospital is built in La Crosse.
"Including the crucifixes in the foundation of the new building is one of the many ways we recognize the diverse beliefs of our patients," Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin said in a news release. "While this gesture seems small, it inspires hope and nurtures the well-being of the whole person in mind, body and spirit."